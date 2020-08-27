Juventus want to sign Barcelona striker Suarez as free agent

Italian champions Juventus are interested in a deal to sign Barcelona striker Luis Suarez, who could become a free agent this summer.

A report by Italian transfer guru Gianluca Di Marzio claims the Uruguayan could become available as a free transfer as he is hopeful of leaving the Camp Nou and being paid €25m for the remainder of his contract.

It comes amid reports that Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has told the striker he is not part of his first-team plans and will be allowed to leave this summer.

Furthermore, a report from Goal.com reporter Romeo Agresti also claims the former Liverpool striker is on Juve’s radar.

Alla #Juve nelle ultime ore è stato proposto #Suarez. È un’opzione che va monitorata, in quanto nitida opportunità di mercato. Vedremo se diventerà una pista a tutti gli effetti @GoalItalia — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) August 27, 2020

Despite hitting 21 goals in an injury-hit season, Suarez’s physical levels have dropped in recent seasons since his prime and his future has come under increasing scrutiny in recent times.

Barcelona transfer news has been defined by their interest in Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, who has been touted to be the long-term replacement for the Uruguayan at the Camp Nou.

Suarez has netted 197 goals across 283 appearances for Barcelona since joining the club from Liverpool in the summer of 2014 but last week reports claimed he had no intention of leaving the club despite interest from elsewhere.