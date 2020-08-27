Griezmann wanted Barcelona exit before Koeman changed his mind – agent

Antoine Griezmann had been intent on leaving Barcelona before new boss Ronald Koeman changed his mind, according to the player’s former agent.

As outlined by a report in Marca, Griezmann’s former agent Eric Olhats has said that the Frenchman was intent on leaving the Camp Nou before the club’s embarrassing 8-2 Champions League quarter final defeat to Bayern Munich.

“Before the defeat in the Champions League against Bayern, Antoine only had the desire to leave Barça,” the report quotes Olhats as telling RMC Sport.

“The reality is that Griezmann perceived that he was not part of the club’s plans, that he could not continue like this.

“He was seriously studying how to leave. Then what we know happened and a conversation with Koeman reassured him.

“He expressed his plans, because he considers him an important player for the future.”

It must be remembered that Olhats has now represented Griezmann since 2017, and the report adds that the player’s current camp insists there is no longer any contact between the two.

Griezmann, 29, has struggled for consistent form during the campaign but has netted 15 goals in 48 appearances – with his prominence increased due to long-term injuries for both Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez.

The news comes on the same evening that a report in Marca claims Barcelona have offered Griezmann in a swap deal back to Atletico Madrid for Joao Felix.