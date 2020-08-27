Everton to clinch three-year deal for Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez

Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez is on the verge of joining Everton with the role of the club’s manager Carlo Ancelotti crucial.

A report in Marca makes the news on the front page of the Madrid outlet’s Thursday edition, claiming that the player is on the verge of a move to Goodison Park.

It follows a report from England that Everton will sign James with a deal likely to be processed between €25m-30m with the front page of AS saying that a three-year deal will be signed.

Ancelotti previously was the boss at Los Blancos for the Colombian’s first season at the club and it was comfortably his most successful season individually as he netted 16 goals, despite missing sections of the campaign through injury.

The Colombian featured just once in all competitions for the club since the 1-0 defeat at Real Mallorca in October.

James has subsequently been strongly linked with a move away from the Spanish capital this summer amid suggestions that he and Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane do not have a close relationship, as he now dominates Real Madrid transfer news.

Indeed, his exit is a priority for Madrid this summer as they look to offload players who are not in Zidane’s first-team plans and particularly those on sizable wage packets.

The former Porto playmaker returned to Los Blancos last summer following a two-year loan deal at Bayern Munich.

James netted 15 goals and provided 20 assists in 67 games for the Bavarian club between 2017 and 2019.