Deportivo call for La Liga president Tebas to be suspended

Deportivo La Coruna have asked the High Council for Sports (CSD) in Spain to suspend La Liga president Javier Tebas from his position, reports Marca.

Fernando Vidal, president of Deportivo, today sent a letter to Irene Lozano, president of the Higher Sports Council, asking her again to act after all the irregularities and infractions of the league chief.

They have requested that Tebas be suspended from his position as a precautionary measure with a disciplinary file opened against the situation.

Depor have once again questioned the role of La Liga’s chief in their relegation, questioning why the entire final round of Segunda fixtures was not postponed when their clash against Fuenlabrada was called off.

They once again have said that the integrity of the competition was compromised, as both Depor – who did not play on the same night – and Numancia were relegated as Lugo and Albacete both recorded victories.

Depor’s demotion to Segunda B was confirmed today following an investigation of the series of events, with Depor’s game against Fuenlabrada suspended after the visitors registered multiple positive Covid-19 tests.