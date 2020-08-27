Barcelona president Bartomeu will resign if Messi publicly rules out exit – report

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu will resign from his position if Lionel Messi publicly reverses his decision to leave the club, report Catalan station TV3.

The besieged club supremo is serving his final term of presidency and has confirmed elections for March 2021, but many supporters believe the time is now for him to exit the club and indeed groups of fans surrounded the Camp Nou on Tuesday and chanted for his resignation.

Those protests continued into Wednesday, but it coincided with reports that Messi’s decision was final and would not be influenced by Bartomeu’s future.

Según acaba de anunciar TV3, Bartomeu está dispuesto a dar un paso al lado, dejar el cargo si Messi se compromete públicamente a seguir — Josep Capdevila (@josepcapdevila) August 27, 2020

However, this report claims that Bartomeu is willing to quit his position immediately if Messi commits publicly to remaining at the Camp Nou. Fans are no doubt being left confused as to where the truth lies.

Messi has won a record six Ballon d’Or awards during his spell at the Camp Nou, where he has spent the entirety of his professional career and firmly established himself as one of the greatest footballers ever to play the sport.

Messi has scored a scarcely believable 634 goals in 731 official appearances for Barcelona, but his time at the club now appears to be up and he is hopeful of becoming a free agent.