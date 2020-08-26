Quique Setien sends burofax to Barcelona as they have not terminated his contract

Former Barcelona boss Quique Setien has sent the club a burofax as he is yet to receive official confirmation of the termination of his contract.

The Blaugrana confirmed Setien’s sacking earlier this month following Barcelona’s 8-2 Champions League defeat against Bayern Munich, which proved to be his final game in charge.

However, it has now emerged that Barcelona have only relieved him of his duties of coaching the team rather than sacking him from the club, meaning that his contract is still ongoing.

Setien has now sent a burofax – a document with standing in a legal setting – to the Catalan club as he will require that to move onto any future work and to receive compensation settlements surrounding his sacking, as outlined by Marca.

In recent months, Barcelona news had centred on the Coach’s future just seven months after his appointment, with his side surrendering their La Liga title to El Clasico rivals Real Madrid.

The Cantabrian only oversaw 25 matches at the helm with his side winning on 16 occasions, drawing four matches and losing five, and has been replaced with Ronald Koeman.