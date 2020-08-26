Newly promoted Elche confirm new boss Almiron after Diego Maradona rumours

Newly promoted La Liga club Elche have confirmed the appointment of Jorge Almiron as their new boss after rumours linking Diego Maradona to the job.

On Tuesday, Super Deporte outline that the former football superstar could be appointed as the new boss as he is linked to a successful takeover of the club.

The influential Argentine Christian Bragarnik is now the majority owner of the Spanish club after completing the purchase of 70 percent of shares which had previously been owned by José Sepulcre for a fee of €30m.

The report claims that Bragarnik is the South American version of influential football agent Jorge Mendes, and he could exert influence and power to bring new faces into the club.

This explains why the newly promoted club decided to sack boss José Rojo Pacheta after guiding the rank outsiders back into the top tier of Spanish football following a five-year absence.

It is Bragarnik’s link which helped appoint the Argentine Almiron, who has managed multiple clubs in his native country including Lanus, Independiente and San Lorenzo, while he was most recently at Al-Shabab in Saudi Arabia.

Elche defeated Real Zaragoza and Girona in the playoffs to secure promotion back to La Liga for the first time since 2015.

Image via @elchecf