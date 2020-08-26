Lionel Messi is leaving Barcelona regardless of president Bartomeu’s future

The decision of Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona this summer is irreversible and will not be changed even if president Josep Maria Bartomeu tenders his resignation.

The besieged club supremo is serving his final term of presidency and has confirmed elections for March 2021, but many supporters believe the time is now for him to exit the club and indeed groups of fans surrounded the Camp Nou on Tuesday and chanted for his resignation.

The development came after news broke that Lionel Messi is leaving Barcelona this summer, with fans taking their frustrations out on the president.

Para los que esperan con esperanza un cambio. Messi ha tomado una decisión irrevocable . No es un pulso a Bartomeu . Ni su dimisión frenaría ya la salida de Messi. No volverá a vestir la camiseta del Barcelona. Triste pero cierto @OndaCero_es — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) August 26, 2020

However, the Onda Cero report, which comes from the same journalist who broke the news of Messi’s decision in Spain, claims that the Argentine cannot be persuaded to stay at the Camp Nou now regardless of others.

Messi has won a record six Ballon d’Or awards during his spell at the Camp Nou, where he has spent the entirety of his professional career and firmly established himself as one of the greatest footballers ever to play the sport.

Messi has scored a scarcely believable 634 goals in 731 official appearances for Barcelona, but his time at the club now appears to be up and he is hopeful of becoming a free agent.