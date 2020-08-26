La Liga TV to be free for UK viewers for all of September

Spanish football fans in the United Kingdom are in for a treat with La Liga TV to be broadcast for free throughout the month of September.

Earlier this month, the scheduling of the 2020/21 La Liga season was confirmed with the new campaign set to get underway over the weekend of 12-13 September.

Now, the league has confirmed that all matches will be free for UK viewers who have a Sky subscription through September while everyone will be allowed to watch online on Premier Sports Player.

However, many of the league’s leading clubs will not be participating on that weekend due to their participation in European competition this month.

Real Madrid and Getafe are both getting their seasons underway on the weekend of 19-20 September while Sevilla, Atlético Madrid and Barcelona – who all went further in European competition – will start their seasons on the final weekday of September.

However, newly promoted Elche will not get their season underway until October as their promotion, via the playoffs, was only confirmed on Sunday – less than three weeks until the new season is getting underway in the top flight.

Elche defeated Real Zaragoza and Girona in the playoffs to secure promotion back to La Liga for the first time since 2015.