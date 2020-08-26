Barcelona midfielder Vidal tipped for Conte reunion at Inter

Inter have reopened their interest in signing Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal this summer, reports Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Chilean international has had long-standing links with a move to the Italian club, where it is thought that he is keen on a reunion with his former Juventus boss Antonio Conte.

The central midfielder looked set for Inter in the summer of 2018 until the Blaugrana swooped in late to sign him from Bayern Munich.

The arrival of Dutch international Frenkie De Jong at the Camp Nou last summer pushed Vidal further down the pecking order, and he made just 16 starts in La Liga last campaign.

The emergence of youngster Riqui Puig at the Catalan club, alongside the return of Carles Alena from Real Betis, has further clouded his future with Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets and new signing Miralem Pjanic among the other midfield options for Ronald Koeman.

Vidal had won eight successive league titles across three different clubs before the Blaugrana fell short in this season’s La Liga title race.