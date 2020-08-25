Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba playing for their Barcelona futures in preseason

New Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has reportedly told Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba they will be fighting for their futures at the club in the coming weeks.

The Dutchman is rumoured to be considering a host of key exits ahead of the 2020-21 season, with Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti all told they can leave.

However, despite Busquets and Alba also being linked with exits, according to the front page of Tuesday’s edition of Diario AS, Koeman will give them another chance.

Koeman will make a decision on both players when his squad returns to pre-season training at the start of September.

Busquets is likely to be retained, with the 32-year old under contract the Camp Nou until 2023.

However, Alba’s situation is less clear, with the Spanish international reportedly attracting interest from Italy, despite being less than 12 months in a five year contract.

The duo have played a crucial role in Barcelona’s dominance in recent years, with a combined total of 13 La Liga titles and four Champions League wins between them.

Busquets is the fifth highest appearance maker in La Blaugrana history, with 579 in all competitions, behind Carles Puyol, Andres Iniesta, Lionel Messi and Xavi Hernandez, with Alba making 336.