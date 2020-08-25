Real Madrid crowned UEFA Youth League champions with Benfica win

Raul Gonzalez’s Real Madrid Juvenil side have secured the club’s first ever UEFA Youth League title, with a 3-2 final win over Benfica.

The former Spanish international sealed his first coaching honour, as his young team survived a second half fightback from the Portuguese club.

🏆 Real Madrid are #UYL champions for the first time! 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/Ajx5v2ukcx — UEFA Youth League (@UEFAYouthLeague) August 25, 2020

Los Blancos finished top of Group A, ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, Club Brugge and Galatasaray, before the competition was suspended in March.

However, after the tournament received the green light to restart as a quick format competition earlier this month in Switzerland, Real Madrid have gone from strength to strength.

Back to back knockout stage wins over Juventus and Inter Milan respectively secured a semi final tie against RB Salzburg.

A 2-1 victory over the Austrians set up a final showdown in Nyon against Benfica.

Raul’s side raced into a 2-0 first half lead, but a second half brace from Goncalo Ramos set up a tense finale for the Spanish side.

Despite struggling to withstand Benfica’s counter attacking strategy after the break, Miguel Gutierrez’s winning goal secured the title for Real Madrid.

Gutierrez has been vital for Raul’s side in the knockout stages, with key goals against Inter Milan, RB Salzburg and Benfica.

Image via Real Madrid CF