Real Betis seal signing of Brighton defender Martin Montoya

Real Betis have completed the signing of defender Martin Montoya from Brighton on a four-year deal, the club have confirmed.

The 29-year-old – who came through the youth ranks at Barcelona – joined the Seagulls from Valencia in 2018 and played 57 matches across two seasons.

Montoya has played for Betis before – during a loan stint in the 2015/16 season, when he also featured for Inter – and becomes the club’s first signing under new boss Manuel Pellegrini.

📣 Martín Montoya, primer fichaje del #RealBetis para la próxima temporada 📝🤝 ¡Bienvenido de nuevo! 🏠🔙😃 ➡ https://t.co/wId5ups80o pic.twitter.com/oEBRJBCd2c — Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) August 25, 2020

Despite making 23 starts last season, Brighton boss Graham Potter is set promote highly rated Tariq Lamptey as his first-choice full back for the 2019-20 campaign, making Montoya surplus to requirements.

Betis boss Pellegrini is on the hunt for defensive reinforcements following the departures of Zou Feddal to Sporting Lisbon and Antonio Barragan on a free transfer.

Emerson Royal, who was the club’s first-choice at right back last season, also has an uncertain future beyond this summer due to the nature of his co-ownership deal with Barcelona.