Newly promoted La Liga side Elche want to appoint Diego Maradona as boss

Elche won promotion to La Liga via the playoffs on Sunday and reports now say they want to hire Diego Maradona as their new manager.

Super Deporte outline that the former football superstar could be appointed as the new boss as he is linked to a successful takeover of the club.

The influential Argentine Christian Bragarnik is now the majority owner of the Spanish club after completing the purchase of 70 percent of shares which had previously been owned by José Sepulcre for a fee of €30m.

The report claims that Bragarnik is the South American version of influential football agent Jorge Mendes, and he could exert influence and power to bring new faces into the club.

This explains why the newly promoted club decided to sack boss José Rojo Pacheta after guiding the rank outsiders back into the top tier of Spanish football following a five-year absence.

Maradona is currently at the helm of Club de Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata in the top flight of Argentinean football, but could be open to a move to La Liga – where he starred as a player in stints with Barcelona and Sevilla.

Elche defeated Real Zaragoza and Girona in the playoffs to secure promotion back to La Liga.