Messi tells Barcelona he is leaving and will terminate contract

Lionel Messi has told Barcelona that he has decided to leave the club this summer and he will unilaterally terminate his contract, report multiple media outlets in Spain and Argentina.

As per Marca, the player will aim to become a free agent as he has communicated to the club that he wishes to exercise the clause in his deal which allows him to end his deal.

Whilst that deadline passed in June, the unique nature of this extended campaign means that FIFA ruling may allow this to be possible and the Blaugrana may be forced into accepting the request, if they do not sanction it out of goodwill.

Ojo !!! Leo Messi acaba de comunicar al Barcelona vía burofax que quiere abandonar el club. El jugador argentino se acogería a la cláusula que le permite rescindir el contrato unilateralmente. — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) August 25, 2020

🔴🔴🔴 ÚLTIMA HORA | Informa @ManuCarreno La Cadena SER puede confirmar que Messi le ha comunicado al FC Barcelona su intención de abandonar al club acogiéndose a la cláusula por la que a final de cada temporada se puede marchar pic.twitter.com/mYYVu42WCs — Carrusel Deportivo (@carrusel) August 25, 2020

The future of the Argentine has dominated Barcelona news in recent weeks and recent reports suggest he now must make a decision over his future at the Catalan giants.

Messi was outspoken about his disappointment over the club’s capitulation in the La Liga title race last month, and despite the determined efforts of club president Josep Maria Bartomeu to keep him at the club, his options are now wide open.

The Blaugrana are set for major changes ahead of the 2020-21 season following their 8-2 Champions League humiliation against Bayern Munich, meaning they ended their campaign trophyless.

More follows.