Manchester United in pole position if Messi leaves Barcelona – Spain report

Manchester United are the club most likely to sign Lionel Messi if the Argentine star decides to quit Barcelona this summer.

It may sound like a particularly outlandish claim, but that is what Spanish station Deportes Cuatro report on Tuesday as they give an update on Messi’s future.

The report claims that United are not only weighing up a move for the 33-year-old but they have already put the wheels in motion in order to secure a sensational transfer.

The future of the Argentine has dominated Barcelona news in recent weeks and recent reports suggest he now must make a decision over his future at the Catalan giants.

Indeed, a recent report from Catalan radio claimed Messi had told new Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman that he saw his future away from the Camp Nou.

Of course, a move to Old Trafford seems particularly unlikely due to the style of play at the Red Devils under boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the financial commitments the club would have to make for the Argentine.

Messi was outspoken about his disappointment over the club’s capitulation in the La Liga title race last month, and despite the determined efforts of club president Josep Maria Bartomeu to keep him at the club, his options are now wide open.

The Blaugrana are set for major changes ahead of the 2020-21 season following their 8-2 Champions League humiliation against Bayern Munich, meaning they ended their campaign trophyless.