Leeds United in Valencia to conclude Rodrigo Moreno deal

A delegation of Leeds United officials have arrived in Valencia to negotiate the signing of striker Rodrigo Moreno, report Diario AS.

The English club’s majority shareholder Andrea Radrizzani, and sporting director Victor Orta are said to be in the Spanish city to try and conclude a deal, with a meeting scheduled with Valencia president Anil Murthy.

Rodrigo now looks likely to leave the Mestalla after six seasons, with the clubs willing to reach a deal in the region of €40m.

The Spain international hit just seven goals in 34 appearances for Los Che last season and missed the final few weeks of last campaign with a knee injury.

Leeds United are back in the Premier League after a 16-year absence and they could make the 29-year-old striker their marquee signing of the summer.

Rodrigo has been at the Mestalla for the past six years and arrived on a permanent deal from Benfica, reported to be €30m, back in 2015 following on from a successful season on loan in La Liga.

The striker has netted just 38 league goals across six seasons at the club with the 2017/18 campaign by far his most prolific, netting 16 goals in La Liga.

The exits of club captain Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin to Villarreal from Los Che were confirmed last week, following the exit of star winger Ferran Torres to Manchester City.

The fire-sale follows the club’s failure to secure European football for next season, meaning that a vital revenue stream has disappeared for the club while the financial ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic also remain unclear.

Reports mean that the financial uncertainty means Los Che must slash their wage budget by a whopping 40 percent ahead of next season, with 12 first-team players at the club said to be up for sale this summer.