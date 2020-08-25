Former Barcelona captain Puyol backs Messi in Camp Nou exit

Former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol has backed his old teammate Lionel Messi after it emerged that he wanted to leave the Camp Nou.

Multiple reports across Spanish and Argentinean media are reporting that Messi is leaving Barcelona and will attempt to activate a clause in his deal which allows him to break his contract.

Puyol took to Twitter to write: “Respect and admiration, Leo (Messi). You have all my support, friend.”

Respeto y admiración, Leo. Todo mi apoyo, amigo. — Carles Puyol (@Carles5puyol) August 25, 2020

The 33-year-old has a clause in his deal allowing him to leave at the end of any season, and whilst it was thought that deadline passed in June, Marca say his camp believe that it has been extended in line with the prolonged 2019/20 season.

The future of the Argentine has dominated Barcelona news in recent weeks and recent reports suggested he now must make a decision over his future at the Catalan giants, with the player now appearing to have made a firm decision to leave.

Now aged 42, Puyol retired in 2014 having made 593 first-team appearances for the Catalan giants and winning 100 caps for the Spanish national team.

Puyol was a rock at the heart of the Catalan club’s defence over 15 seasons and was a teammate of the Argentine star for eight of those campaigns.