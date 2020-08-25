Everton in talks with Real Madrid over James Rodriguez move

Premier League side Everton have reportedly opened formal talks with Real Madrid over a summer move for James Rodriguez.

The Blues have been heavily linked with an offer for the Colombian international, with Carlo Ancelotti rumoured to be keen on a reunion with his former Los Blancos and Bayern Munich star.

According to an exclusive report from the Daily Telegraph, Ancelotti has instructed the club to push ahead with a deal, as part of a wider summer recruitment plan at Goodison Park.

Rodriguez returned to the Santiago Bernabeu at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, following a two year loan spell in Bavaria, but he has failed to force his way back into Zinedine Zidane’s plans.

After making just five La Liga starts last season, and with just a year left on his contract in the Spanish capital, he looks certain to leave in the coming weeks.

However, Everton are unlikely to meet Real Madrid’s previous asking price of €50m, with a deal closer to €30m within their budget for the 29-year old.