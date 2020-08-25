Elche La Liga

Elche sack boss Pacheta just days after La Liga promotion

Newly promoted Elche have reportedly fired their manager Pacheta, just days after securing a return to La Liga.

Elche beat Girona in their Segunda Division play off final, sealing a top-flight comeback for the first time since 2015.

However, the club have moved quickly to remove Pacheta from his position, and replace him with Jorge Almiron, as per reports from TyC Sports journalist Cesar Luis Merlo.

According to Merlo, the decision on Almiron was made last month, regardless of Elche’s promotion status.

Almiron, who is a business client of one of Elche’s owners Cristian Bragarnik, has never managed in Europe before, building up a  CV with spells in Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Saudi Arabia.

The 49-year old’s most successful spell as a manager came in 2016 at Argentinian club Lanus, winning a league, cup and super cup treble inside 12 months.

Elche are set to be active in the transfer market in the coming weeks, with goals a real issue for them in 2019-20, and Almiron’s first job could be sourcing a top-flight goal scoring outlet.

