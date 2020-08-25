Elche sack boss Pacheta just days after La Liga promotion

Newly promoted Elche have reportedly fired their manager Pacheta, just days after securing a return to La Liga.

Elche beat Girona in their Segunda Division play off final, sealing a top-flight comeback for the first time since 2015.

However, the club have moved quickly to remove Pacheta from his position, and replace him with Jorge Almiron, as per reports from TyC Sports journalist Cesar Luis Merlo.

*️⃣Jorge Almirón será el nuevo entrenador del Elche, que acaba de anunciar la salida de Pacheta, que lograra el ascenso.

*️⃣La decisión ya estaba tomada hace cerca de un mes y se oficializará en los próximos días.

*️⃣Leandro Fernández también se irá al equipo de Bragarnik. pic.twitter.com/dv4J7saL69 — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) August 25, 2020

According to Merlo, the decision on Almiron was made last month, regardless of Elche’s promotion status.

Almiron, who is a business client of one of Elche’s owners Cristian Bragarnik, has never managed in Europe before, building up a CV with spells in Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Saudi Arabia.

The 49-year old’s most successful spell as a manager came in 2016 at Argentinian club Lanus, winning a league, cup and super cup treble inside 12 months.

Elche are set to be active in the transfer market in the coming weeks, with goals a real issue for them in 2019-20, and Almiron’s first job could be sourcing a top-flight goal scoring outlet.