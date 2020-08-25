Barcelona tell Lionel Messi he cannot leave as free agent amid potential legal battle

Barcelona have officially responded to a request from Lionel Messi to leave the club by informing him they will not sanction his exit as a free agent.

A report in Cadena Ser outlines how the club have responded to the Argentinean’s declaration that he intends to rescind his contract with a burofax (a communication with legal standing, frequently used in Spain) to say that they will not allow him to walk out of his contract.

🔴 ÚLTIMA HORA | Informa @SiqueRodriguez 🔴 El Barcelona responde a Messi con otro burofax, donde le deicen que quieren que continúe y que termine su carrera deportiva en el Barça pic.twitter.com/soKBco1vus — El Larguero (@ellarguero) August 25, 2020

The 33-year-old has a clause in his deal allowing him to leave at the end of any season, and whilst it was thought that deadline passed in June, Marca say his camp believe that it has been extended in line with the prolonged 2019/20 season.

It comes as the Association Press report that the Catalan giants contacted them directly on Tuesday to confirm that they have received documentation from the Argentine that he intends to quit the club immediately.

It confirms the multiple reports across Spanish and Argentinean media which claimed that Messi intends to leave Barcelona and will attempt to activate a clause in his deal which allows him to break his contract.

Messi has won a record six Ballon d’Or awards during his spell at the Camp Nou, where he has spent the entirety of his professional career and firmly established himself as one of the greatest footballers ever to play the sport.

Messi has scored a scarcely believable 634 goals in 731 official appearances for Barcelona, but his time at the club now appears to be up and he is hopeful of becoming a free agent.