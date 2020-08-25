Barcelona president Bartomeu denies that he has resigned

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has denied reports that he has resigned from his position, as per Diario Sport.

The report cites social media speculation on Tuesday evening that Bartomeu had tendered his resignation from leading the club but he has now issued a denial of these suggestions, although he is not directly quoted by the report.

The besieged club supremo is serving his final term of presidency and has confirmed elections for March 2021, but many supporters believe the time is now for him to exit the club and indeed groups of fans have surrounded the Camp Nou on Tuesday and chanted for his resignation.

The development comes after news broke that Lionel Messi is leaving Barcelona this summer.

It comes as the Association Press report that the Catalan giants contacted them directly on Tuesday to confirm that they have received documentation from the Argentine that he intends to quit the club immediately.

It confirms the multiple reports across Spanish and Argentinean media which claimed that Messi is leaving Barcelona and will attempt to activate a clause in his deal which allows him to break his contract.

Bartomeu has held the position for two terms but he will nominate a ‘continuity’ candidate who is close to the incumbent and comes from a side of the club’s board which is viewed as more conservative.

The Catalan entrepreneur started in the role in 2014, following the resignation of Sandro Rosell – who was his close friend and associate who served as his vice-president.