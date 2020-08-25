Barcelona fans gather outside Camp Nou to protest as captain Lionel Messi leaves club

Fans of Barcelona are congregating outside the club’s Camp Nou stadium tonight in protest at the planned exit of club captain Lionel Messi.

Groups of supporters of the Blaugrana began to gather outside the club’s home in the Catalan capital on Tuesday after news broke that Messi is leaving Barcelona this summer.

🎥 More and more fans have gathered around the Barça offices. The club hasn’t confirmed that there is the board inside, but there are several vehicles parked at the gate. @victor_nahe #FCB 🇦🇷⏳ pic.twitter.com/vdqxvxQKhI — Hagrid ✆ (@HagridFCB) August 25, 2020

The news then subsequently emerged that Barcelona were holding an emergency board meeting with subsequent media reports suggesting fans were gathering outside of the offices in the hope of sending a message of disapproval to those in the hierarchy at Camp Nou.

#frac1 | 📸 Alguns aficionats i mitjans de comunicació es troben davant les oficines del Barça. pic.twitter.com/ZWJkcPaSOQ — Esports RAC1 (@EsportsRAC1) August 25, 2020

It comes as the Association Press report that the Catalan giants contacted them directly on Tuesday to confirm that they have received documentation from the Argentine that he intends to quit the club immediately.

It confirms the multiple reports across Spanish and Argentinean media which claimed that Messi is leaving Barcelona and will attempt to activate a clause in his deal which allows him to break his contract.

Messi has won a record six Ballon d’Or awards during his spell at the Camp Nou, where he has spent the entirety of his professional career and firmly established himself as one of the greatest footballers ever to play the sport.

The 33-year-old has a clause in his deal allowing him to leave at the end of any season, and whilst it was thought that deadline passed in June, Marca say his camp believe that it has been extended in line with the prolonged 2019/20 season.

Messi has scored a scarcely believable 634 goals in 731 official appearances for Barcelona, but his time at the club now appears to be up and he is hopeful of becoming a free agent.

@Image via ESportsRAC1