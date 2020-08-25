Barcelona crowds gather chanting for Messi to stay and call for president Bartomeu’s resignation

Supporters of Barcelona surrounded the streets of the Camp Nou on Tuesday evening, pleading for club captain Lionel Messi to stay at the club.

Groups of supporters of the Blaugrana began to gather outside the club’s home in the Catalan capital on Tuesday after news broke that Messi is leaving Barcelona this summer.

“Messi quédate”: los hinchas comienzan a acercarse a las oficinas del Barcelona para mostrarle su apoyo al 🔟 y pedir la renuncia del Presidente Bartomeu. 🇪🇸🤯 pic.twitter.com/oy07rsj03M — ESPN Fútbol Club (@ESPNFutbolClub) August 25, 2020

Alongside voicing their support for the Argentine superstar, fans also chanted for the club president Josep Maria Bartomeu to resign from his position.

The besieged club supremo is serving his final term of presidency and has confirmed elections for March 2021, but supporters believe the time is now for him to exit the club.

It comes as the Association Press report that the Catalan giants contacted them directly on Tuesday to confirm that they have received documentation from the Argentine that he intends to quit the club immediately.

It confirms the multiple reports across Spanish and Argentinean media which claimed that Messi is leaving Barcelona and will attempt to activate a clause in his deal which allows him to break his contract.

Messi has won a record six Ballon d’Or awards during his spell at the Camp Nou, where he has spent the entirety of his professional career and firmly established himself as one of the greatest footballers ever to play the sport.

The 33-year-old has a clause in his deal allowing him to leave at the end of any season, and whilst it was thought that deadline passed in June, Marca say his camp believe that it has been extended in line with the prolonged 2019/20 season.

Messi has scored a scarcely believable 634 goals in 731 official appearances for Barcelona, but his time at the club now appears to be up and he is hopeful of becoming a free agent.

@Image via ESportsRAC1