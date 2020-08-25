Barcelona call crisis board meeting and will battle Lionel Messi on contract termination

Barcelona have called an emergency board meeting after receiving a communication from Lionel Messi that he will attempt to break his contract with the club and become a free agent.

Multiple reports across Spanish and Argentinean media are reporting that Messi is leaving Barcelona and will attempt to activate a clause in his deal which allows him to break his contract.

It is now being reported that club chairman Josep Maria Bartomeu has called an immediate board meeting to discuss the matter, with reports also suggesting that the Blaugrana will attempt to legally block the Argentine star’s termination of his contract.

Reunión de urgencia de parte de la Junta directiva del Barcelona con un ambiente muy complicado en estos momentos. — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) August 25, 2020

El Barça confirma que ha recibido el burofax de Messi. En el club dicen que la cláusula para poder marcharse gratis caducó el 10 de junio. Se viene batalla legal… 👉 Más en @La_SER — Sique RodríguezGairí (@SiqueRodriguez) August 25, 2020

The 33-year-old has a clause in his deal allowing him to leave at the end of any season, and whilst it was thought that deadline passed in June, Marca say his camp believe that it has been extended in line with the prolonged 2019/20 season.

The future of the Argentine has dominated Barcelona news in recent weeks and recent reports suggest he now must make a decision over his future at the Catalan giants.

Messi was outspoken about his disappointment over the club’s capitulation in the La Liga title race last month, and despite the determined efforts of club president Josep Maria Bartomeu to keep him at the club, his options are now wide open.

The Blaugrana are set for major changes ahead of the 2020-21 season following their 8-2 Champions League humiliation against Bayern Munich, meaning they ended their campaign trophyless.