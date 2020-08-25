Barcelona and Sevilla open negotiations over Ivan Rakitic deal

Barcelona have reportedly open talks with Sevilla over a potential return to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan for Ivan Rakitic this summer.

Croatian international Rakitic is rumoured to be on a list of four first team stars that new La Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman is looking to offload ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

He has consistently stated his desire to remain at the Camp Nou, and extend his stay beyond his current contract, which expires in June 2021.

However, with no progress on a new deal, Sevilla are looking to bring him back to Andalucia, according to reports from Diario Sport.

Rakitic has previously hinted he would be open to a return to Sevilla, if he left Barcelona, after departing from the club back in 2015.

Sevilla are rumoured to be pushing for a free transfer, despite Barcelona’s reported valuation of €15m, and Julen Lopetegui may offer the Catalans first refusal on defensive pair Diego Carlos and Jule Kounde to secure a potential deal.