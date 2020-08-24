Veteran striker Jorge Molina departs Getafe

Veteran Getafe striker and the club’s all-time leading goal scorer Jorge Molina has left after four seasons and is now a free agent, the club have confirmed.

The 38-year-old is actually older than the club itself and joined Los Azulones in 2016 following a six season stay at Real Betis.

Molina scored 52 goals and provided 21 assists across 163 official matches for the club, helping Getafe achieve promotion from the Segunda division in his first campaign before qualification for Europe followed in 2019.

The striker only began his professional career when he was aged, so he was somewhat of a late bloomer, but has enjoyed a long career at the top level of Spanish football regardless.

He was prolific for Poji Ejido for two seasons before signing for Elche in 2009 and netted 26 goals in the Segunda in the 2009-10 campaign, before his move to Real Betis.

Molina netted 66 league goals across his time in Seville – an average of 11 per season – before moving to the Madrid-based club.