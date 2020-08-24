Valencia set to miss out on Real Madrid forward Borja Mayoral

Valencia are set to miss out in their pursuit of Real Madrid striker Borja Mayoral, with Los Blancos reportedly demanding €15m for him.

Mayoral has spent the last two seasons out on loan at La Liga side Levante, with eight league goals last season.

However, Levante opted against activating their purchase clause on the 23-year old following the completion of the 2019-20 season.

According to reports from Marca, Valencia have contacted Real Madrid over a deal, but Zinedine Zidane is determined to hold out for the club’s full asking price.

Valencia have refused to pay that, despite Mayoral’s willingness to leave the Spanish capital this summer, but they could return with a new offer, if Real lower their valuation.

Los Che could offer a part ownership agreement for Mayoral, or a sell on clause for Real Madrid, but they will not offer in excess of €10m in an outright transfer fee.