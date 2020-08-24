Real Madrid defender Odriozola wins five trophy in one season – a title every 123 minutes

Alvaro Odriozola has gone through a unique season in football terms, spending half the season at Real Madrid before being loaned to Bayern Munich in January.

The right-back featured infrequently for both clubs, and indeed amassed a mere 613 minutes across the entire season – less than seven full matches in total.

However, as highlighted by Diario AS, the Spain international was part of squads who won a total of five trophies this campaign – averaging out at a title every 123 matches in which he played.

The 24-year-old featured four times in La Liga for Madrid – although not at all since October’s loss at Real Mallorca – and then played three times in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich.

Each side won those league titles, while Odriozola also played 19 minutes for Bayern as a substitute in the 4-1 win over Chelsea in the Round of 16.

He also came on for seven minutes as Bayern won the DFB Pokal, while he was part of the matchday squads as Zinedine Zidane’s side won the Spanish Supercopa in January.

Odriozola’s future next season remains unclear as he is behind Dani Carvajal in the Madrid pecking order, although Achraf Hakimi has left for Inter.