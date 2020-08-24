Massimo Moratti tips Lionel Messi for Inter Milan switch

Former Inter Milan club president Massimo Moratti has tipped the Serie A giants to launch a summer move for Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi.

Antonio Conte’s side have been linked with a move for Messi in recent months, with their chances potentially boosted by his rumoured interest leaving Catalonia.

The Argentinian is reportedly unhappy following Barcelona’s Champions League humiliation against Bayern Munich earlier this month, and he is yet to agree a contract extension beyond June 2021.

Moratti believes Inter could take advantage of the situation but warned a move for Messi will not be straightforward.

“I imagine Inter have already tried to make a move for Messi,” he told an interview with Diario AS.

“I have seen the silhouetted advert of him at Il Duomo (Milan’s Cathedral), and that makes me think a move will be made soon. If it has not already happened.

“It will not be a simple operation from an economic situation.

“However, the deal will depend on what Messi’s will is, and he will make the decision.”

Messi has already held crunch talks with the new La Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman following the Dutchman’s at the Camp Nou last week.

Koeman is determined to keep Messi at the club for the upcoming 2020-21 La Liga campaign, however, the club are growing increasingly concerned with no progress in his contract situation at this stage.