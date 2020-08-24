Koeman tells striker Suarez that Barcelona will end his contract this summer

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has told striker Luis Suarez he is not part of his first-team plans and will be sold this summer.

The details are highlighted by Catalan radio station RAC1, via El Mundo Deportivo, which reports that Koeman had a brief conversation with the Uruguayan upon which he explained that he would be sold this summer.

Suarez is currently on holiday but he received a phone call from his new boss on Monday morning and Barcelona will now seek to terminate his contract, which is due to expire in a year from now.

Despite hitting 21 goals in an injury-hit season, Suarez’s physical levels have dropped in recent seasons since his prime and his future has come under increasing scrutiny in recent times.

Last week, Marca cited a report in Uruguayan media outlet Teledoce that Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars is keen on an ambitious deal to take him back to the Netherlands.

Suarez has reacted angrily to the club briefing journalists that he would be a player they would consider selling as nobody has spoken to him directly and claimed he is willing to be a substitute next season.

Barcelona transfer news has been defined by their interest in Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, who has been touted to be the long-term replacement for the Uruguayan at the Camp Nou.

Suarez has netted 197 goals across 283 appearances for Barcelona since joining the club from Liverpool in the summer of 2014 but last week reports claimed he had no intention of leaving the club despite interest from elsewhere.