Joao Felix to miss Atletico Madrid pre-season start after Portugal call up

Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix will miss the club’s return to pre-season training next month, after being called up for international duty with Portugal.

Diego Simeone’s side are due to return to training on September 3, following a compulsory round of PCR testing, ahead of the 2020-21 La Liga start on September 12.

However, Felix will join up with his club teammates until at least September 10, due to back to back UEFA Nations League games.

Fernando Santos’ side are the defending champions, following their success in 2019, and they face a home tie against Croatia on September 5 followed by a trip to Sweden three days later.

Felix is not the only player in line to miss the pre-season return, with Sime Vrsaljko, Stefan Savic and new signing Ivo Grbic away on international duty, according to reports from Marca.

All players called up for international duty are likely to miss at least one game at the start of the campaign, with the opening day fixtures set to be confirmed next week.