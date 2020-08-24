Elche secure La Liga return with play off win over Girona

Elche have sealed a return to La Liga ahead of the 2020-21 season following a late 1-0 win against Girona.

Juan Jose Rojo Martin’s side secured their elevation back into the Spanish top flight for the first time since the 2014-15 campaign, with a vital win in Catalonia.

Girona secured their place in the final via a two legged semi final win over Almeria, with vital goals from Cristhian Stuani in both games.

Elche needed a late goal from veteran striker Nino to secure their own place in final against Cuco Ziganda’s side.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw in the final first leg last week, with Pere Milla’s added time goal secured an equally dramatic return for Martin’s side following the late dismissal of Uruguayan international Stuani in Catalonia.

Huesca have already secured their place in the 2020-21 La Liga season as the Segunda Division champions, alongside second place Cadiz.

Image via Elche CF on Twitter