Calm tension at Atletico Madrid on goalkeeper Jan Oblak

Atletico Madrid are confident that their goalkeeper Jan Oblak will stay at the club this summer but there is a “calm tension” regarding his future, report Marca.

Oblak has a long-term deal in the Spanish capital through to 2023 with a whopping £120m release clause, which club president Enrique Cerezo appeared to confirm last month that the club would not negotiate upon.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Slovenian goalkeeper, who has established himself as one of the world’s elite goalkeepers in recent years.

The reports have claimed that out-of-favour Blues shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga could be offered as part of Chelsea’s offer for Oblak, but this latest stance from Atleti appears to indicate they will not contemplate any such offer.

Recent Chelsea transfer news has been centred on the Spanish goalkeeper’s future with Valencia linked with a move.

Atleti are highly unlikely to sanction a sale for Oblak, who is regarded among the world’s best goalkeepers and is vital for Diego Simeone’s side.