AC Milan linked with three Real Madrid stars ahead of 2020-21 campaign

Serie A giants AC Milan could make a dramatic move for three Real Madrid stars this summer ahead of big summer of transfer spending.

Stefano Pioli’s side will enter the Europa League at the second qualifying round stage in the coming weeks, and according to reports from Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mundo Deportivo, he is eyeing Oscar Rodriguez, Luka Jovic and Brahim Diaz.

All three players have been linked with moves away from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, and they could be available for a combined fee of €70m if Milan solidify their interest.

Rodriguez has spent the last two seasons on loan at Leganes, however, following their relegation down into the Segunda Division, they declined to take up a €20m purchase option.

Jovic has been linked with a exit after a disappointing first year in Madrid, with Zinedine Zidane rumoured to be open to offers in the region of €40m, with former Manchester City star Diaz available for €10-15m, with Getafe also interested in him.