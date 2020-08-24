Abidal exit means Barcelona-target Ait-Nouri now tipped for Madrid move

The exit of sporting director Eric Abidal from Barcelona is said to have played a pivotal role in the future of Angers full-back Rayan Aït-Nouri.

Abidal was said to have held discussions with the player’s agent Jorge Mendes regarding a move for the left-back, although never directly with the French club.

That is according to a report in L’Equipe, who claim the player was destined for a move to the Camp Nou but now Abidal has left his role, his future is now up in the air and indeed a transfer to Madrid is more likely.

Both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are said to hold an interest, along with Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers from England.

Aït-Nouri is said to have a transfer valuation of upwards of €30m which is said to be a primary complication for any move taking place this summer.

This is his breakthrough season in the French top flight, where he made 17 appearances – 16 of which have been starts – before the campaign was curtailed in March, and leading to European sides circling for his signature.