Wolves linked with Sevilla star Lucas Ocampos

Premier League side Wolves are rumoured to be considering a bold swoop for Sevilla star Lucas Ocampos.

Argentina international Ocampos played a key role in Sevilla’s Europa League win in 2019-20, with 17 goals in all competitions, following his arrival from Marseille less than 12 months ago.

However, according to reports from Sky Sports, Nuno Santo has highlighted the 26-year old as a long-term replacement for Adama Traore.

Traore has been linked a big money move away from Molineux in the coming weeks, with Liverpool reportedly tracking the Catalan winger.

Ocampos arrived at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in a €15m deal from Marseille, and if Wolves can raise £70m from Traore’s exit, they could offer between £40-50m for him.

The issue for both sides is likely to be Ocampos’ desire to play Champions League football in the coming seasons.

Julen Lopetegui’s side secured a return to the competition ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, however, they have only secured a Top Four La Liga finish in two of the last 10 seasons, and Wolves have never qualified for it.