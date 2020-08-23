Villarreal to sign Callejon after Napoli exit

Villarreal are set to continue a busy summer of recruitment by signing forward Jose Callejon, who is a free agent after leaving Napoli.

The Yellow Submarine have already completed the signings of Valencia duo Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin, while they have also secured the loan signing of Takefusa Kubo from Real Madrid.

Now, a report from Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims the experienced forward is now on his way to Unai Emery’s side.

José Callejon now in talks to join Villarreal as a free agent after 7 years with Napoli, confirmed. Good chances. 🟡🇪🇸 @DiMarzio @SkySport #Villarreal https://t.co/oCvFw92Cu5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2020

Former Spain international Callejon has left the Stadio San Paolo after his deal expired at the end of the campaign and a return to Spanish football has appeared likely for several months.

Napoli signed Callejon in the summer of 2013 from Real Madrid in a €10m deal and he has since made 349 appearances, scoring 82 goals and providing 79 assists for the club.

Despite being aged 33, the forward has still been instrumental for Napoli this campaign and he made 45 appearances across all competitions.

Callejon previously made 152 appearances across spells at Espanyol (97 between 2008 and 2011) and Madrid (55 between 2011 and 2013).