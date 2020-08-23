Koeman considering Coutinho reprieve at Barcelona

New Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is considering handing a shock reprieve to Philippe Coutinho at the Camp Nou.

The Brazilian international was only introduced late as a substitute in Bayern Munich’s devastating 8-2 victory over a beleaguered Blaugrana in the Champions League quarter finals this month, but he netted twice and provided an assist to rub salt into the wounds of the Catalan giants.

It has been widely speculated that the Brazilian – Barcelona’s club record signing – will leave the club this summer due to his wage bill and that he was unlikely to force his way back into the first-team squad.

Indeed, Coutinho will be involved in tonight’s Champions League final for Bayern against Paris Saint-Germain – his last game for the German champions before returning to the Camp Nou. As outlined by the Champions League final preview, he is likely to start from the bench.

However, a report in Diario Sport now suggests Coutinho may indeed have a future at Barcelona as Koeman considers him as a potential squad option for next season.

There are likely to be significant changes to the club’s squad ahead of next season following a trophyless campaign which ended with the humiliating defeat to Bayern.