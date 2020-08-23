Benfica eye Atletico Madrid star Diego Costa as Edinson Cavani alternative

Benfica are reportedly considering a summer move for Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa, after struggling to secure a deal for Edinson Cavani.

Cavani, who has also been linked with a move to Atletico, has been targeted by the Portuguese giants following his release from Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Reports from Portuguese outlet A Bola claim a move for Cavani has been scuppered due his demands of a €10m annual salary on a three-year deal.

Cavani’s rumoured requests have forced Benfica to turn their attentions elsewhere, with a Mundo Deportivo stating Costa has emerged as a target.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone is on the hunt for attacking reinforcements ahead of the 2020-21 season, but he would only sell Costa, if he can source a replacement.

Atletico’s own interest in Cavani has also cooled, and with Costa into the final 12 months of his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano, they could be open to a sale.

The Spanish international has slipped down the pecking order in the last 18 months, with injuries and a dip in form reducing him to just 28 La Liga starts in the last two seasons.