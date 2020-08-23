Barcelona linked to former Nice defender Malang Sarr

Barcelona are weighing up a move to sign central defender and free agent Malang Sarr who left French club Nice this summer.

Diario Sport cite reports from England that the defender, who is of Senegalese descent, is on the Blaugrana’s radar as they seek to bolster their squad without spending transfer fees.

The left-footed defender clocked up 119 appearances for the French club and was widely regarded as one of the best defenders in Ligue 1 but could not agree terms on a new contract.

Earlier this week, Diario Sport cited a separate report from France Football that former Blaugrana sporting director Eric Abidal has already communicated the club’s interest to the player, who is also said to have offers from England along with Italian club Torino.

However, Abidal has subsequently departed his position at the Camp Nou and it is unclear what impact, if any, this would have on a potential deal.

Having been born in Nice and part of the club’s academy since he was aged 5, the defender signed his first professional contract in November 2016 and had blossomed into a star since.

Sarr remains likely to develop into a star defender on the European stage and his lack of a transfer fee will make him appealing to multiple clubs.

Barcelona currently have Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Ronald Araujo and Jean-Clair Todibo in the position, although one or more of those players could be sold this summer.