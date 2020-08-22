News Real Oviedo

Samuel Eto’o’s son Etienne to join Real Oviedo in 2020

The son of former Barcelona star Samuel Eto’o is set to join Segunda Division side Real Oviedo on a free transfer this month.

Etienne Eto’o came through the youth ranks at Real Mallorca between 2006 and 2009.

The 18-year old has agreed a deal to join Cuco Ziganda’s side ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, after leaving Atletico Baleares in July, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Eto’o, a goal scoring forward, just like his father, will link up with the Oviedo’s reserve team for pre-season training next week.

Real Oviedo will be aiming to make a sustained push for top-flight promotion next season, after finishing 15th in 2019-20, despite a strong run of form following the restarted campaign.

Ziganda may look to immediately fast track Eto’o Jnr into the club’s first team action from the start of next season, alongside a host of other talented youngsters including Ghanaian striker Samuel Obeng  and Spanish underage star Jorge Mier.

 

