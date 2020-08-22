Real Madrid reach their first ever UEFA Youth League final

Raul Gonzalez’s Real Madrid Juvenil A side have secured the club’s first ever UEFA Youth League final place.

Former Los Blancos legend Raul took charge of the Juvenil A team back in June, after managing the club’s Castilla side during the 2019-20 season.

Real Madrid have never reached the final before, following the creation of the underage version of the Champions League in 2013.

However, after navigating through a group containing Club Brugge, Paris Saint-Germain and Galatasary, the knockout stages of the competition were postponed in March.

Raul’s side returned to action this month, beating Serie A pair Juventus and Inter Milan, before a semi-final victory against RB Salzburg, as per the front page of Sunday’s edition of Diario AS.

Real Madrid will now face Benfica in their final debut in the Swiss city of Nyon on August 25.

Highly rated pair Juanmi Latasa and Miguel Gutierrez have been the key players for Real Madrid in the knockout stages, with vital goals against Juventus and RB Salzburg.