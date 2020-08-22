Jesus Navas hails Sevilla following Europa League title win

Sevilla star Jesus Navas was full of praise for his teammates following their fourth Europa League title in seven years.

Julen Lopetegui’s side secured another European title in a dramatic 3-2 Europa League final win over Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan in Germany.

The La Liga giants came from behind to edge themselves back into the game in Cologne, but it was to be theor experience that clinched the result as Diego Carlos’s defected sealed the trophy.

However, despite the efforts of the Serie A giants, former Manchester City star Navas paid tribute to the know how of the Spaniards in the closing stages.

“It is a special day to raise the cup up as captain. I want to paid tribute to the Sevilla captains who are not here, including Jose Reyes and Antonio Puertas, we are all captains,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“We have worked so hard for this, and the team deserves it.

“I want the fans to be proud, not just today, but also tomorrow as Sevilla grows.”

Victory over Inter Milan extends Sevilla’s run as the most successful club in the history of the Europa League, and within its predecessor, the UEFA Cup.

Sevilla secured successive wins in 2014, 2015 and 2016 over Benfica, Dnipro and Liverpool, alongside UEFA Cup victories against Middlesbrough and Espanyol in 2006 and 2007 respectively.

Image via Sevilla CF