Barcelona want Man City defender Angelino

New Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has identified Manchester City defender Angelino as a transfer target this summer.

A left-sided defender, the Brazilian spent the second half of last season on loan at RB Leipzig – whom he helped to the Champions League semi-finals, before falling to defeat against Paris Saint-Germain, and could have a €30m transfer valuation.

Barcelona sniffing around Angeliño, Ronald Koeman supposedly behind the interest. City want €30m which was similar to his clause at Leipzig. It’s absolutely anybody’s guess who’s coming or going at Barca this summer, how have they got any money?! 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Sam Lee (@SamLee) August 22, 2020

Barcelona have inquired about @ManCity defender Angelino. There was a €30m option to buy in loan to RB Leipzig just ended. Ronald Koeman looking for new players. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) August 22, 2020

The news comes amid reports that Jordi Alba is one of the starting players who the Blaugrana will consider selling this summer, with Junior Firpo’s future also in question.

Angelino has previously spent a season on loan in Spanish football when at Girona and Real Mallorca – although he never made an appearance for the former – in the 2016/17 campaign.

He has also enjoyed loan stints at New York City and NAC Breda before a move to PSV Eindhoven, although Manchester City subsequently activated a buyback option on the player.

He made 12 appearances under Pep Guardiola but was behind Benjamin Mendy, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Joao Cancelo in the pecking order at the Premier League side.