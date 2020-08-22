Barcelona striker Suarez willing to be substitute next season

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has no intention of leaving the club this summer and is willing to be a substitute next season.

The player’s reaction comes after club president Josep Maria Bartomeu did not list the striker on the list of players who he said will not be sold by the club this summer.

Despite hitting 21 goals in an injury-hit season, Suarez’s physical levels have dropped in recent seasons since his prime and his future has come under increasing scrutiny in recent times.

Earlier this week, Marca cited a report in Uruguayan media outlet Teledoce that Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars is keen on an ambitious deal to take him back to the Netherlands.

Suarez has now reacted angrily to the club briefing journalists that he would be a player they would consider selling as nobody has spoken to him directly.

“There are reports about which players the president has spoken of and about changes that could be made this summer, but nobody from the club has told me they want to get rid of me,” Suarez told El Pais.

“If that is what the club would like, then it would be better to tell me that rather than reporters, because I want to stay.

“I have always accepted being a substitute, and that would not be a problem for me because competition for places is healthy and if the new boss thinks that is best for me, I accept that.”

Barcelona transfer news has been defined by their interest in Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, who has been touted to be the long-term replacement for the Uruguayan at the Camp Nou.

Suarez has netted 197 goals across 283 appearances for Barcelona since joining the club from Liverpool in the summer of 2014 but last week reports claimed he had no intention of leaving the club despite interest from elsewhere.