Barcelona reopen transfer talks over Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez

Barcelona are set to reignite their interest in Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, after missing out on him back in July.

The Argentinian international had a €111m release clause in his contract at the San Siro, however, despite Barcelona’s reported interest, that was allowed to expire last month.

Barcelona declined to solidify their position with a firm offer for the 23-year old, and Inter have since reopened negotiations over a contract extension.

However, according to reports from Marca, Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has highlighted Martinez as a potential replacement for Lionel Messi, should he leave before the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

Barcelona are not willing to pay Inter’s €100m+ asking price for Martinez, but they are rumoured to be hopeful of driving that price down to closer to €70m, to secure their first choice option.

Koeman is also considering a move for Lyon forward Memphis Depay after the former Manchester United star netted 15 goals in 22 games in 2019-20.

 

