Atletico Madrid to offload Everton target Santiago Arias

Atletico Madrid have given the green light for Santiago Arias to leave the club this month, with Premier League side Everton linked with the 28-year old.

The Colombian international slipped down the pecking order following the arrival of Kieran Trippier last summer, with just 11 La Liga starts in 2019-20.

According to reports from Diario AS, Diego Simeone is now open to a sale, with Carlo Ancelotti on the hunt for a new full back.

French international Djibril Sidibe has returned to AS Monaco following his loan at Goodison Park, leaving club captain Seamus Coleman as their only senior option at right back.

Arias is under contract at the Wanda Metropolitano until 2023, however, Los Rojiblancos are open to offers of €15m for the former Sporting Lisbon star.

Simeone is set for a low key transfer window, with Alvaro Morata’s loan move made permanent, and Ivo Grbic joining as a back up goalkeeper following the departure of Antonio Adan.