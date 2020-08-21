Real Madrid plan to sell Chelsea-target Sergio Reguilon at bargain price

Real Madrid plan to sell in-demand full-back Sergio Reguilon at a price of €25m this summer, according to a report in Diario Sport.

Reguilon spent this season at Sevilla on loan from Los Blancos but has been linked with Premier League side Chelsea in recent days.

Madrid, at the behest of boss Zinedine Zidane, have already made the decision that Reguilon will not return this summer due to the level of performance from Ferland Mendy this campaign alongside the continuation of Marcelo in the Spanish capital.

Reguilon himself has admitted he does not know which club he will play for next season but the fact he has been called up to the Spain national squad is a further indicator of how highly he is regarded by those other than Zidane.

It is now claimed that the club will seek to cash-in on the player this summer in a similar way to that of Achraf Hakimi, who has joined Inter, with Paris Saint-Germain also among the sides interested.

The report in Sport highlights how the asking price is a “bargain” and would represent another “questionable piece of business” from the Spanish champions.

Chelsea transfer news this summer is being dominated by the club’s links to defenders as they aim to bolster a defensive record which saw them ship as many Premier League goals as Brighton last season.

Reguilon started 21 matches for Los Blancos in the 2018/19 season and was tipped for a bright future at the club but the arrival of Mendy last year means Madrid decided to move him on.

The left-back enjoyed prominence under Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari at Madrid but fell out of favour following Zidane’s arrival.

The Spaniard subsequently has spent the season on loan at Sevilla, where he has made 36 appearances across all competitions and for whom he will feature in Friday night’s Europa League final.

Reguilon recently made Kia Joorabchian his new agent to fuel speculation of a summer transfer move.