Real Betis want Brighton defender Martin Montoya

La Liga side Real Betis want to bring former Barcelona defender Martin Montoya back to Spain from Premier League club Brighton.

Montoya joined the Seagulls from Valencia in a €7m deal back in 2018, establishing himself as a firs team regular in 2018-19, starting 24 league games at right back.

Despite making 23 starts last season, Brighton boss Graham Potter is set promote highly rated Tariq Lamptey as his first-choice full back for the 2019-20 campaign.

Montoya played for Real Betis on loan from Barcelona during the second half of the 2015-16 season, and according to reports from Sky Sports, the Andalucian club could bring him back to the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini is on the hunt for defensive reinforcements following the departures of Zou Feddal to Sporting Lisbon and Antonio Barragan on a free transfer.

Left back Emerson has also been linked with a summer move to Barcelona, as part of their part-ownership deal with the Catalan giants.